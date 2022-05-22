Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $842.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LZAGY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lonza Group from CHF 800 to CHF 785 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Lonza Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Lonza Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LZAGY opened at $56.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.73 and its 200 day moving average is $70.76. Lonza Group has a 1 year low of $51.78 and a 1 year high of $86.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0895 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%.

About Lonza Group (Get Rating)

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Switzerland and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell and Gene, and Capsules and Health Ingredients divisions. The Biologics division engages in the contract development and manufacturing services for biopharmaceuticals.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lonza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.