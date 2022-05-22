Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LUCD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Lucid Diagnostics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:LUCD opened at $2.23 on Friday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $13.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.43.

Lucid Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:LUCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.84% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

