Macerich (NYSE:MAC) versus Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Financial Contrast

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Macerich has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Macerich and Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macerich $847.44 million 2.91 $14.26 million $0.20 57.35 Blackstone Mortgage Trust $514.47 million 9.79 $419.19 million $2.79 10.61

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Macerich. Blackstone Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Macerich, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Macerich pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. Macerich pays out 300.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays out 88.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Blackstone Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.6% of Macerich shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.1% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Macerich shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Macerich and Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macerich 4.66% 1.29% 0.48% Blackstone Mortgage Trust 54.55% 8.75% 1.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Macerich and Blackstone Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macerich 5 3 2 0 1.70 Blackstone Mortgage Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00

Macerich presently has a consensus target price of $19.10, indicating a potential upside of 66.52%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.59%. Given Macerich’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Macerich is more favorable than Blackstone Mortgage Trust.

Summary

Blackstone Mortgage Trust beats Macerich on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Macerich (Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence in the West Coast, Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector for five straight years (2015 – 2019).

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

