ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.67.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ManTech International to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ManTech International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on ManTech International from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total transaction of $734,082,419.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ManTech International by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,560,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,083,000 after purchasing an additional 190,472 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ManTech International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,592,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in ManTech International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,107,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,357,000 after purchasing an additional 8,683 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in ManTech International by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ManTech International by 19.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 911,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,521,000 after purchasing an additional 151,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International stock opened at $94.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ManTech International has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $94.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.74.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $675.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. ManTech International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

