Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Matterport’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.13). Matterport posted earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Matterport will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Matterport.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Matterport had a negative net margin of 233.50% and a negative return on equity of 53.37%. The business had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Matterport’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Matterport from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.84.

In other Matterport news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman bought 20,000 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $132,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Emfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Matterport during the first quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTTR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.45. 8,196,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,949,683. Matterport has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $37.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.60.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

