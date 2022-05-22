MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. MaxLinear posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MaxLinear.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $263.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.08 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on MaxLinear from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MaxLinear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of MaxLinear from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.45.

Shares of NYSE:MXL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.99. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $35.26 and a 12-month high of $77.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.01.

In other news, VP William Torgerson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $898,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 31,730 shares of company stock worth $1,726,967 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile (Get Rating)

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MaxLinear (MXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.