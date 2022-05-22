McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $326.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,406 shares of company stock worth $13,828,869 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 25.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 739,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,394,000 after purchasing an additional 149,268 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 13.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 18.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $322.86 on Friday. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $184.43 and a fifty-two week high of $339.94. The firm has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $315.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.61.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that McKesson will post 23.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 26.07%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

