Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.77 Million

Analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSNGet Rating) to announce sales of $2.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.04 million and the highest is $3.50 million. Mersana Therapeutics reported sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27,600%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $15.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 million to $40.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.49 million, with estimates ranging from $12.47 million to $28.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.28). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.10% and a negative net margin of 8,826.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRSN shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mersana Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 211,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $707,747.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,087,400 shares in the company, valued at $27,092,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 135,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $419,405.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,872,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,405,345.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 944,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,627,152. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRSN. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,665,000. Artal Group S.A. increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,608,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,089,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 919,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 576,600 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $3.49 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average is $5.19. The company has a market capitalization of $338.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.37.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. It develops XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumor cells, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

