Midwest Energy Emissions (MEEC) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Rating) is one of 28 public companies in the “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Midwest Energy Emissions to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Midwest Energy Emissions and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Midwest Energy Emissions $13.01 million -$3.63 million -5.68 Midwest Energy Emissions Competitors $2.66 billion $435.24 million 11.09

Midwest Energy Emissions’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Midwest Energy Emissions. Midwest Energy Emissions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Midwest Energy Emissions and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midwest Energy Emissions 0 0 0 0 N/A Midwest Energy Emissions Competitors 154 686 951 28 2.47

As a group, “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 28.51%. Given Midwest Energy Emissions’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Midwest Energy Emissions has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.0% of shares of all “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of Midwest Energy Emissions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Midwest Energy Emissions has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Midwest Energy Emissions’ competitors have a beta of 1.03, meaning that their average stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Midwest Energy Emissions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midwest Energy Emissions -32.74% N/A -53.63% Midwest Energy Emissions Competitors -3,288.70% 4.83% 1.80%

Summary

Midwest Energy Emissions competitors beat Midwest Energy Emissions on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Midwest Energy Emissions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry worldwide. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control, providing solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Corsicana, Texas.

