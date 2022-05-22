MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.93.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MorphoSys from €40.00 ($41.67) to €37.00 ($38.54) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a €31.00 ($32.29) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in MorphoSys by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in MorphoSys by 993.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in MorphoSys by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in MorphoSys by 713.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in MorphoSys by 325.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOR stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $717.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $22.54.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.59 million during the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 341.56% and a negative return on equity of 121.54%. Analysts forecast that MorphoSys will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

