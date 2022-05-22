nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.42.
Several brokerages recently commented on NCNO. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on nCino from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on nCino from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays cut their target price on nCino from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on nCino from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th.
Shares of NCNO stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. nCino has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average is $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -61.18 and a beta of 0.89.
In other nCino news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $2,542,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,772,661.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Rudow sold 2,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $96,640.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,537.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,255 over the last ninety days. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in nCino by 187.2% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,594,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,274,000 after buying an additional 2,994,628 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in nCino during the third quarter valued at $67,581,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in nCino by 28.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,767,000 after buying an additional 931,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in nCino by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,355,000 after buying an additional 769,036 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in nCino during the fourth quarter valued at $34,507,000.
nCino Company Profile (Get Rating)
nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.
