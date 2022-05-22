Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) and VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Critical Contrast

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) and VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Neogen has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VolitionRx has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Neogen and VolitionRx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neogen $468.46 million 6.13 $60.88 million $0.46 57.87 VolitionRx $90,000.00 1,494.17 -$26.82 million ($0.52) -4.81

Neogen has higher revenue and earnings than VolitionRx. VolitionRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Neogen and VolitionRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neogen 9.55% 7.51% 6.79% VolitionRx -15,827.93% -148.44% -91.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.9% of Neogen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of VolitionRx shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Neogen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of VolitionRx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Neogen and VolitionRx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neogen 0 0 0 0 N/A VolitionRx 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Neogen beats VolitionRx on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells. This segment offers its products primarily to food and feed processors; grain producers and processors; producers of cookies, crackers, candy, ice cream, and other processed foods; meat and poultry processors, seafood processors, fruit and vegetable producers, and dairies; laboratories; and producers of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, veterinary vaccines, and nutraceutical products. The Animal Safety segment provides veterinary instruments, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, topicals, diagnostic products, rodenticides, cleaners, disinfectants, insecticides, and genomics testing services for the animal safety market. This segment offers various products for researchers to detect biologically active substances. Its drug detection immunoassay test kits are used for the detection of abused and therapeutic drugs in farm and racing animals; detection of drug residues in meat and meat products; and human forensic toxicology drug screening applications. In addition, this segment's products are used to maintain sanitary conditions and limit the potential hazards of bacteria, fungi, and viruses. The company sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and retail chains. Neogen Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan.

VolitionRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. It sells Nu.Q that detect cancer; Nu.Q Nets, monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Vet cancer screening test for veterinary applications; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes. The company operates Nucleosomics a technology platform for blood test. VolitionRx Limited is based in Austin, Texas.

