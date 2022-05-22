Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

NEON opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Neonode has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $12.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67. The company has a market cap of $58.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.36.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 46.65% and a negative net margin of 114.08%. The business had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Neonode during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Neonode by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neonode during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Neonode during the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Neonode by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

