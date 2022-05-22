Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
NEON opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Neonode has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $12.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67. The company has a market cap of $58.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.36.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Neonode had a negative return on equity of 46.65% and a negative net margin of 114.08%. The business had revenue of $1.49 million for the quarter.
Neonode Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neonode (NEON)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.