New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for New Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. New Gold reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for New Gold.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. New Gold had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NGD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,310,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132,299. The company has a market cap of $892.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.74. New Gold has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63.

New Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

