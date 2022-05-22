Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.17.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NRIX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 512.0% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRIX opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $448.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.97. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.42.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.11% and a negative net margin of 394.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

