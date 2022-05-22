Nuvalent (NUVL) versus The Competition Critical Review

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) is one of 939 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Nuvalent to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nuvalent and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvalent N/A -$46.34 million -1.88 Nuvalent Competitors $1.86 billion $248.94 million -1.46

Nuvalent’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nuvalent. Nuvalent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nuvalent and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvalent 0 0 3 0 3.00 Nuvalent Competitors 6431 21093 43304 870 2.54

Nuvalent presently has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 359.06%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 130.36%. Given Nuvalent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nuvalent is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvalent and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvalent N/A -28.29% -22.34% Nuvalent Competitors -3,160.81% -1,570.80% -9.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nuvalent rivals beat Nuvalent on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Nuvalent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuvalent, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

