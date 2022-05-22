Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Nuvation Bio posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nuvation Bio.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUVB. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Nuvation Bio from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

NYSE NUVB traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.14. The stock had a trading volume of 707,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,948. Nuvation Bio has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $906.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95.

In other news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,500,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $14,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,457,340 shares in the company, valued at $114,561,104. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 75.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,008,000 after buying an additional 605,416 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $463,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Nuvation Bio by 30.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Nuvation Bio by 79.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 20,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Nuvation Bio by 48.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvation Bio (Get Rating)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuvation Bio (NUVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.