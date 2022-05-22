Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nuvectis Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.20). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvectis Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.92). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($0.93). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nuvectis Pharma.

NVCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a report on Sunday, April 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Nuvectis Pharma from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,598. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77. Nuvectis Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $20.92.

In other news, CEO Ron Bentsur bought 12,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $208,042.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,957,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,251,390.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Hoberman bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,436. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 39,323 shares of company stock worth $572,869 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVCT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $4,076,000.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. It develops NXP800, a novel heat shock factor 1 pathway inhibitor for the treatment of various cancers; and NXP900, a small molecule drug candidate to inhibit the Proto-oncogene c-Src and YES1 kinases.

