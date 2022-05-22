NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.70.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$13.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NuVista Energy stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.07. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

