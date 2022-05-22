OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OGE. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

In related news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $160,399.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $37,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 35.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 60.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 31,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OGE opened at $39.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.49. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $42.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OGE Energy had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.17%.

About OGE Energy (Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.