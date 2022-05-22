On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $247.10 Million

Equities analysts expect that On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) will post sales of $247.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ON’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $259.37 million and the lowest is $235.28 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ON.
ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.83 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
ONON stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.64. ON has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $55.87.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONON. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON in the third quarter valued at about $1,727,778,000. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of ON by 114.5% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 11,028,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887,034 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of ON in the third quarter worth approximately $183,915,000. Bond Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ON in the first quarter worth approximately $142,069,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in ON in the third quarter worth approximately $125,194,000. 18.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ON
On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.
