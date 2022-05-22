Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) versus BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) Critical Analysis

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) and BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlueCity has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ooma and BlueCity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ooma 0 0 6 0 3.00 BlueCity 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ooma presently has a consensus price target of $26.70, indicating a potential upside of 95.46%. BlueCity has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 451.18%. Given BlueCity’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BlueCity is more favorable than Ooma.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ooma and BlueCity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ooma $192.29 million 1.72 -$1.75 million ($0.07) -195.11 BlueCity $168.94 million 0.28 -$48.59 million N/A N/A

Ooma has higher revenue and earnings than BlueCity.

Profitability

This table compares Ooma and BlueCity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ooma -0.91% -0.95% -0.44% BlueCity -28.76% -51.81% -39.67%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Ooma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of BlueCity shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Ooma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ooma beats BlueCity on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ooma (Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc. provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution. It also provides Ooma AirDial, a plain old telephone service; Ooma Telo basic that provides unlimited personal calling within the Unites States; Ooma Premier, a suite of advanced calling features on a monthly or annual subscription basis; PureVoice HD, a residential phone services; Ooma Telo, a home communications solution designed to serve as the primary phone line in the home; and Ooma Telo 4G, which combines the Ooma Telo base station with the Ooma 4G Cellular Adapter and battery back-up. In addition, the company offers Ooma Mobile HD app that allows users to make and receive phone calls and access Ooma features and settings; Ooma Telo Air, a wireless Ooma Telo with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth; Ooma Smart Security, a security and monitoring platform; and Talkatone mobile app. It offers its products through direct sales, distributors, retailers, and resellers, as well as online. Ooma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About BlueCity (Get Rating)

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services. It also offers online health services. BlueCity Holdings Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.