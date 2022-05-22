OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.79.

Several research firms have recently commented on OPFI. JMP Securities reduced their target price on OppFi from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on OppFi from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OppFi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Get OppFi alerts:

In related news, CEO Todd G. Schwartz purchased 14,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $42,236.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,634.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd G. Schwartz purchased 14,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $40,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,848 shares in the company, valued at $40,089.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 54,857 shares of company stock worth $152,973 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPFI. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in OppFi by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 688,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 88,782 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

OppFi stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71. OppFi has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Analysts forecast that OppFi will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OppFi (Get Rating)

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.