OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.79.
Several research firms have recently commented on OPFI. JMP Securities reduced their target price on OppFi from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on OppFi from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OppFi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.
In related news, CEO Todd G. Schwartz purchased 14,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.94 per share, for a total transaction of $42,236.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,634.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd G. Schwartz purchased 14,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $40,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,848 shares in the company, valued at $40,089.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 54,857 shares of company stock worth $152,973 over the last three months.
OppFi stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71. OppFi has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $11.40.
OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Analysts forecast that OppFi will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About OppFi (Get Rating)
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OppFi (OPFI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/16 – 5/20
- 3 Retailers That Defied First Quarter Headwinds
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.