Palisade Bio (PALI) and Its Rivals Critical Survey

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) is one of 255 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Palisade Bio to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Palisade Bio and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palisade Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Palisade Bio Competitors 1657 5735 11373 210 2.53

Palisade Bio presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,053.85%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 115.99%. Given Palisade Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Palisade Bio is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.4% of Palisade Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Palisade Bio has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Palisade Bio’s rivals have a beta of 0.76, suggesting that their average share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Palisade Bio and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palisade Bio N/A -2,145.95% -273.04% Palisade Bio Competitors -4,587.78% -67.40% -30.70%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Palisade Bio and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Palisade Bio $10,000.00 -$26.62 million -0.16 Palisade Bio Competitors $773.46 million $147.16 million -0.23

Palisade Bio’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Palisade Bio. Palisade Bio is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Palisade Bio beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Palisade Bio (Get Rating)

Palisade Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies that target serious diseases associated with the breakdown of the mucosal barrier protecting the gastrointestinal tract. Its lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor tranexamic acid intended to inhibit digestive enzyme activity and preserve gut integrity during intestinal stress caused by reduced blood flow to the intestine, infections, and surgery. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Carlsbad, California.

