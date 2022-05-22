PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for PayPal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.90. PayPal reported earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PayPal will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $5.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PayPal.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.83.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.54. 16,887,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,795,098. The company has a market cap of $93.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. PayPal has a 52 week low of $71.83 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in PayPal by 154.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,764,000 after purchasing an additional 228,090 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,934,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12,086.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,149,000 after buying an additional 211,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

