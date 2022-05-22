Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.68.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PENN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $79.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,709,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 79.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,891,000 after acquiring an additional 791,500 shares during the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $31,616,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,488,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,562,000 after acquiring an additional 703,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

PENN opened at $31.79 on Friday. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $86.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 2.35.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.14). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

