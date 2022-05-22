PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNNT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PennantPark Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $445.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.28. PennantPark Investment has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 88.94% and a return on equity of 6.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is an increase from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNNT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 27,094 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 33.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 144,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 36,159 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 22.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 93,585 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 0.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 21.5% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,415,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,654,000 after buying an additional 780,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

