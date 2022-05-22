Permian Basin Royalty Trust Announces Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PBT)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 20th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0344 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, June 14th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 29.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 74,957 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,052.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 27,329 shares during the last quarter.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust (Get Rating)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.