PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Announces $0.10 Dividend

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 20th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1011 per share on Tuesday, June 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

PermRock Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.1% per year over the last three years. PermRock Royalty Trust has a payout ratio of 107.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of PRT stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $117.93 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.22.

In other news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total value of $39,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,791,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,580,482.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,503 shares of company stock valued at $501,978.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

