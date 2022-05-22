Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Announces $0.71 Variable Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) announced a Variable dividend on Friday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.709 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a payout ratio of 3.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.9%.

Shares of NYSE:PBR opened at $15.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.44. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $16.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $27.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 31.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PBR shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,875 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

