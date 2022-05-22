Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $276.53.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.37, for a total value of $117,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,595,917.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,002 shares of company stock valued at $25,293,266. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,920,478,000 after buying an additional 1,423,102 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,910,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,853 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,322,766,000 after purchasing an additional 903,653 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,200,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,300,318,000 after purchasing an additional 408,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,328,150 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $785,194,000 after purchasing an additional 29,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $266.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $133.73 and a one year high of $279.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $7.38 dividend. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

