POINT Biopharma Global (PNT) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) is one of 939 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare POINT Biopharma Global to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

POINT Biopharma Global has a beta of -0.39, meaning that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POINT Biopharma Global’s competitors have a beta of 1.12, meaning that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

41.8% of POINT Biopharma Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for POINT Biopharma Global and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POINT Biopharma Global 1 1 3 0 2.40 POINT Biopharma Global Competitors 6430 21091 43302 870 2.54

POINT Biopharma Global currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 161.14%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 130.95%. Given POINT Biopharma Global’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe POINT Biopharma Global is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares POINT Biopharma Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POINT Biopharma Global N/A -21.54% -20.72% POINT Biopharma Global Competitors -3,160.81% -1,570.80% -9.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares POINT Biopharma Global and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio POINT Biopharma Global N/A -$45.90 million -9.57 POINT Biopharma Global Competitors $1.86 billion $248.94 million -1.46

POINT Biopharma Global’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than POINT Biopharma Global. POINT Biopharma Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

POINT Biopharma Global competitors beat POINT Biopharma Global on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc., a late-stage clinical precision oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. The company is also developing PNT2001, a next-generation PSMA-targeting product candidate for the treatment of non-metastatic castration sensitive prostate cancer; and PNT-2004, a fibroblast activation protein-a targeted radioligand to treat solid tumors. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is based in Indianapolis, Indiana.

