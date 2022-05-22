ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Announces Dividend of $0.30

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 13th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th.

ProPhase Labs has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPH opened at $7.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.12 million and a PE ratio of 7.61. ProPhase Labs has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in ProPhase Labs by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ProPhase Labs by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 512,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ProPhase Labs by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in ProPhase Labs by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 29,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in ProPhase Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 9.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRPH shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ProPhase Labs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet cut ProPhase Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on ProPhase Labs in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ProPhase Labs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

