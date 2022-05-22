Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) & Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Head to Head Analysis

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) and Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Pulmonx alerts:

This table compares Pulmonx and Glaukos’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmonx $48.42 million 14.73 -$48.66 million ($1.40) -13.73 Glaukos $294.01 million 6.33 -$49.59 million ($0.61) -64.49

Pulmonx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Glaukos. Glaukos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pulmonx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Pulmonx and Glaukos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmonx 0 3 2 0 2.40 Glaukos 1 5 3 0 2.22

Pulmonx presently has a consensus target price of $31.17, indicating a potential upside of 62.16%. Glaukos has a consensus target price of $58.56, indicating a potential upside of 48.84%. Given Pulmonx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pulmonx is more favorable than Glaukos.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.9% of Pulmonx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Glaukos shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Pulmonx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Glaukos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Pulmonx has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glaukos has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pulmonx and Glaukos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmonx -102.87% -26.08% -21.55% Glaukos -9.45% -7.95% -4.48%

Summary

Pulmonx beats Glaukos on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pulmonx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation. The company also provides StratX Lung Analysis Platform, a cloud-based quantitative computed tomography analysis service that offers information on emphysema destruction, fissure completeness, and lobar volume to help identify target lobes for the treatment with Zephyr Valves. It serves emphysema patients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Pulmonx and changed its name to Pulmonx Corporation in December 2013. Pulmonx Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Glaukos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The company's product pipeline includes iStent Infinite, a three stents product that is designed for use as a standalone procedure in patients with refractory glaucoma; and iDose TR, a targeted injectable implant based on its micro-scale device-platform that is designed to deliver therapeutic levels of medication. The company markets its products through direct sales organization, as well as through distributors in the United States and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.