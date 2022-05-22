Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.08.

Several research firms have recently commented on QTWO. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens lowered shares of Q2 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Q2 stock opened at $51.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 1.45. Q2 has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $108.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 21.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Q2 news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $70,241.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $3,169,458.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,954 shares of company stock worth $4,840,915. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Q2 by 198.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,991,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,083 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 36.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,798,000 after purchasing an additional 623,364 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,587,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,146,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,489,000 after acquiring an additional 540,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,470,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

