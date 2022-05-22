Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.38 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) will report earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quidel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.07 and the highest is $3.73. Quidel posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 350.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full-year earnings of $16.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.20 to $17.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $6.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by $2.36. Quidel had a return on equity of 56.46% and a net margin of 43.26%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. Quidel’s revenue was up 167.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $173,224.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Quidel in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,827,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in Quidel by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 864,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,070,000 after acquiring an additional 423,990 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter worth about $56,904,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the 1st quarter worth about $34,321,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter worth about $35,880,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.91. The company had a trading volume of 405,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,359. Quidel has a 1-year low of $88.05 and a 1-year high of $180.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.90 and its 200-day moving average is $116.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.02.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

