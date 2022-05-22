QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings. QuinStreet reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $150.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.51 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 0.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QNST shares. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

In other news, Director James R. Simons acquired 10,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,064.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,370,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,265,000 after acquiring an additional 463,940 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,527,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,915,000 after acquiring an additional 116,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,361,000 after acquiring an additional 88,557 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 41.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,763,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,055,000 after acquiring an additional 810,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,731,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,681,000 after acquiring an additional 265,804 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QNST opened at $10.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $576.05 million, a PE ratio of 150.16 and a beta of 1.03. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

