Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) will post $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.28. Rattler Midstream posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $99.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.39 million.

Several research firms recently commented on RTLR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rattler Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Rattler Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of Rattler Midstream stock remained flat at $$14.59 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,421,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,792. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The company provides crude oil and water-related midstream services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 866 miles of crude oil, sourced water, and produced water gathering pipelines on acreage that overlays Diamondback Energy, Inc's core Midland and Delaware Basin development areas.

