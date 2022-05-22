Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.29.

REMYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €167.00 ($173.96) to €162.00 ($168.75) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €294.00 ($306.25) to €313.00 ($326.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rémy Cointreau from €180.00 ($187.50) to €200.00 ($208.33) in a report on Monday, April 11th.

REMYY opened at $17.46 on Friday. Rémy Cointreau has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $24.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs, brandy, gin, single malt whisky, rum, wine, and champagne primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

