Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $285.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RGEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

RGEN opened at $154.53 on Friday. Repligen has a 52-week low of $137.21 and a 52-week high of $327.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.65. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.48 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Repligen will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,315,000 after buying an additional 65,550 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,392,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,937,000 after purchasing an additional 30,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Repligen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,381,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,758,000 after purchasing an additional 33,660 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,063,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,294,000 after purchasing an additional 217,697 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Repligen by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 849,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,729,000 after purchasing an additional 90,765 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

