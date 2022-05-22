Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Brokerages expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion. Resideo Technologies posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year sales of $6.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $6.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Resideo Technologies.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Resideo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

REZI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

REZI opened at $22.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.03. Resideo Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Resideo Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Notre Dame DU Lac lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Resideo Technologies (Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Resideo Technologies (REZI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.