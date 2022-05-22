Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROIC stock opened at $16.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.37. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.65.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.21 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.64%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

