Reviewing Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) & Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Birchcliff Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Birchcliff Energy 0 0 9 0 3.00 Pioneer Natural Resources 0 4 11 2 2.88

Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.43%. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus price target of $277.67, suggesting a potential upside of 4.20%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than Pioneer Natural Resources.

Dividends

Birchcliff Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Pioneer Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Birchcliff Energy pays out 2.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pioneer Natural Resources pays out 15.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Birchcliff Energy $743.90 million 2.96 $247.72 million $1.21 6.81 Pioneer Natural Resources $14.64 billion 4.40 $2.12 billion $16.43 16.22

Pioneer Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Birchcliff Energy. Birchcliff Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pioneer Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Birchcliff Energy 40.32% 24.01% 13.77% Pioneer Natural Resources 22.85% 21.01% 13.11%

Volatility and Risk

Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Birchcliff Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources beats Birchcliff Energy on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta. Its asset portfolio also includes various other properties, including the Elmworth and Progress areas of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in various gas plants, oil batteries, compressors, facilities, and infrastructure; and 200,712 net acres of undeveloped land, as well as proved plus probable reserves of 1,022 million barrels of oil equivalent. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

