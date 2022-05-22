Reviewing BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) & mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD)

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) and mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BlackBerry and mCloud Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackBerry 3 2 1 0 1.67 mCloud Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

BlackBerry currently has a consensus price target of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 30.16%. mCloud Technologies has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 160.18%. Given mCloud Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe mCloud Technologies is more favorable than BlackBerry.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BlackBerry and mCloud Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackBerry $893.00 million 3.80 -$1.10 billion ($0.97) -6.07 mCloud Technologies $20.42 million 1.75 -$35.37 million ($1.26) -1.75

mCloud Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BlackBerry. BlackBerry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than mCloud Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.1% of BlackBerry shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of mCloud Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of BlackBerry shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BlackBerry and mCloud Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackBerry -60.16% -6.13% -3.23% mCloud Technologies -102.96% -580.31% -30.83%

Summary

BlackBerry beats mCloud Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BlackBerry Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time. It also provides BlackBerry Spark Unified Endpoint Management Suite, such as BlackBerry UEM, a central software component of its secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics that provides a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry AtHoc and BlackBerry Alert secure and networked critical event management solutions; and SecuSUITE for Government, a multi-OS voice and text messaging solution, as well as BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution. In addition, the company offers BlackBerry QNX, which provides Neutrino operating system and BlackBerry QNX CAR platform, and other products; BlackBerry QNX, an embedded system solution; BlackBerry Jarvis, a cloud-based binary static application security testing platform; BlackBerry Certicom cryptography and management products, and BlackBerry Radar asset monitoring solution; and BlackBerry IVY, an intelligent vehicle data platform, as well as enterprise and cybersecurity consulting services. Further, it is involved in the patent licensing and legacy service access fees business. As of February 28, 2022, it owned approximately 38,000 worldwide patents and applications. BlackBerry Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

mCloud Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

mCloud is unlocking the untapped potential of energy-intensive assets with AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions for commercial buildings, renewable energy, healthcare, heavy industry, and connected workers. IoT sensors bring data from connected assets into the cloud, where AI and analytics are applied to maximize their performance.

Headquartered in Calgary, Canada with offices worldwide, the mCloud family includes an ecosystem of operating subsidiaries that deliver high-performance IoT, AI, 3D, and mobile capabilities to customers, all integrated into AssetCare. With over 100 blue-chip customers and more than 63,000 assets connected in thousands of locations worldwide, mCloud is changing the way energy assets are managed.

