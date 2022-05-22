Reviewing GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) & PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS)

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) and PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.3% of GitLab shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of PDF Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of PDF Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GitLab and PDF Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GitLab N/A N/A N/A PDF Solutions -14.99% -8.20% -6.63%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GitLab and PDF Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GitLab $252.65 million 22.05 -$155.14 million N/A N/A PDF Solutions $111.06 million 7.73 -$21.49 million ($0.48) -48.37

PDF Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GitLab.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GitLab and PDF Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GitLab 0 1 9 0 2.90 PDF Solutions 0 0 3 0 3.00

GitLab presently has a consensus target price of $96.44, suggesting a potential upside of 155.48%. PDF Solutions has a consensus target price of $34.25, suggesting a potential upside of 47.50%. Given GitLab’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe GitLab is more favorable than PDF Solutions.

Summary

GitLab beats PDF Solutions on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

GitLab Company Profile (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle. It helps organizations to plan, build, secure, and deploy software to drive business outcomes. The company also provides related training and professional services. The company was formerly known as GitLab B.V. and changed its name to GitLab Inc. in July 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

PDF Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDF Solutions, Inc. provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle. It also provides design-for-inspection (DFI) Systems, such as DFI on-chip instruments; eProbe non-contactless E-beam tool; and Characterization Vehicle (CV) system, which includes CV test chips and pdFasTest electrical testers, as well as Exensio characterization software, designed to analyze the measurements collected from DFI on-chip instruments using the eProbe tool. In addition, the company offers Cimetrix software products that enables equipment manufacturers to provide industry standard interfaces on their products; and software-as-a-service, software related services, and characterization services. It sells its technologies and services through direct sales force, service teams, and strategic alliances to integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, foundries, equipment manufacturers, electronics manufacturing suppliers, original device manufacturers, out-sourced semiconductor assembly and test, and system houses. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

