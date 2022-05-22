Reviewing Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND)

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) and Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pinterest and Nextdoor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest $2.58 billion 5.90 $316.44 million $0.48 47.73 Nextdoor $192.20 million 5.66 -$95.32 million N/A N/A

Pinterest has higher revenue and earnings than Nextdoor.

Profitability

This table compares Pinterest and Nextdoor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest 12.48% 12.69% 10.96% Nextdoor N/A -23.94% -13.59%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.8% of Pinterest shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Pinterest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pinterest and Nextdoor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest 0 19 6 0 2.24 Nextdoor 0 4 1 0 2.20

Pinterest presently has a consensus target price of $37.04, suggesting a potential upside of 61.68%. Nextdoor has a consensus target price of 8.80, suggesting a potential upside of 212.06%. Given Nextdoor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nextdoor is more favorable than Pinterest.

Risk and Volatility

Pinterest has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nextdoor has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pinterest beats Nextdoor on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pinterest Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc. operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in April 2012. Pinterest, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Nextdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

