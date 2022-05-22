Reviewing Southern States Bancshares (SSBK) and Its Competitors

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) is one of 315 publicly-traded companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Southern States Bancshares to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Southern States Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Southern States Bancshares pays out 17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 26.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Southern States Bancshares and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern States Bancshares 25.80% 10.17% 1.02% Southern States Bancshares Competitors 28.56% 12.44% 1.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Southern States Bancshares and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Southern States Bancshares $68.58 million $18.57 million 11.41 Southern States Bancshares Competitors $1.30 billion $321.66 million 11.19

Southern States Bancshares’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Southern States Bancshares. Southern States Bancshares is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Southern States Bancshares and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern States Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00 Southern States Bancshares Competitors 2282 9815 7786 578 2.33

Southern States Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.95%. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 38.53%. Given Southern States Bancshares’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Southern States Bancshares has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.6% of Southern States Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Southern States Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Southern States Bancshares rivals beat Southern States Bancshares on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

About Southern States Bancshares (Get Rating)

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits. The company also provides real estate loan products, which include loans for real estate construction and development, residential mortgages, and commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans; and direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, and ATM services. The company operates 15 offices in Alabama and Georgia, as well as a loan production office in Atlanta, Georgia. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama.

