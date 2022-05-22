Reviewing Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) and Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG – Get Rating) and Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Sow Good has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Meat has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sow Good and Beyond Meat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -5,571.32% -65.79% -53.59% Beyond Meat -54.79% -160.55% -18.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.2% of Beyond Meat shares are held by institutional investors. 57.8% of Sow Good shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Beyond Meat shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sow Good and Beyond Meat’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $90,000.00 158.64 -$6.87 million N/A N/A Beyond Meat $464.70 million 3.33 -$182.10 million ($4.03) -6.05

Sow Good has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beyond Meat.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sow Good and Beyond Meat, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A Beyond Meat 6 10 0 0 1.63

Beyond Meat has a consensus price target of $42.63, suggesting a potential upside of 74.91%. Given Beyond Meat’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Beyond Meat is more favorable than Sow Good.

Sow Good Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sow Good Inc. engages in the production of the nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry in the United States. It also sells freeze dried snacks and smoothies online. The company was formerly known as Black Ridge Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Sow Good Inc. in January 2021. Sow Good Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Irving, Texas.

Beyond Meat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools. The company was formerly known as Savage River, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Meat, Inc. in September 2018. Beyond Meat, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

