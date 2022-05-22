Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) will post $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63. Robert Half International reported earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.46 to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Robert Half International.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

RHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. CL King upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $128.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

In other news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total transaction of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,608,995.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 190.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,952 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 6.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 114,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $88.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.66. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $83.46 and a 52 week high of $125.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 29.20%.

Robert Half International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Robert Half International (RHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.