RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RES. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of RPC in a report on Sunday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RPC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on RPC to $10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised RPC from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 299,785 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $3,102,774.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rollins Holding Company, Inc. sold 365,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $3,525,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,649,785 shares of company stock valued at $16,397,775 in the last 90 days. 65.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of RPC by 48.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of RPC by 20.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of RPC by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of RPC by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of RPC by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 27.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $8.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.47 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63. RPC has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $12.91.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $284.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. RPC had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RPC will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

RPC Company Profile (Get Rating)

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

